Catalans Dragons receive major boosts ahead of Grand Final rematch against Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons have welcomed back two key players ahead of Thursday’s Grand Final rematch against Wigan.
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mike McMeeken returns from suspension, while key half-back Jordan Abdull has also been included following a hamstring injury suffered against St Helens earlier this month.

Read More
Sam Walters named in Wigan's 21-man squad to take on Catalans Dragons as Liam By...

Tom Davies and Romain Navarrete have been named against their former club, while hooker Michael McIlorum misses out through suspension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jordan Abdull returns to Catalans Dragons' 21-man squad to face Wigan WarriorsJordan Abdull returns to Catalans Dragons' 21-man squad to face Wigan Warriors
Jordan Abdull returns to Catalans Dragons' 21-man squad to face Wigan Warriors

Catalans 21-man squad: Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorima, Fages, McMeeken, Bousquet, Sims, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Johnstone, Abdull, Maria, Aispuro-Bichet.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsJordan AbdullSt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.