Catalans Dragons receive major boosts ahead of Grand Final rematch against Wigan Warriors
Catalans Dragons have welcomed back two key players ahead of Thursday’s Grand Final rematch against Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mike McMeeken returns from suspension, while key half-back Jordan Abdull has also been included following a hamstring injury suffered against St Helens earlier this month.
Tom Davies and Romain Navarrete have been named against their former club, while hooker Michael McIlorum misses out through suspension.
Catalans 21-man squad: Mourgue, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, Nikorima, Fages, McMeeken, Bousquet, Sims, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Sironen, Navarrete, Rouge, Satae, Johnstone, Abdull, Maria, Aispuro-Bichet.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.