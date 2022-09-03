Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perpignan club handed 10 players their senior debuts, and gave a good account of themselves despite the 48-4 defeat at the DW Stadium.

McNamara states the season has now reached a “breaking point,” as he discussed the reasoning behind his team selection.

He said: “I was really uncomfortable before the game having to make the decision that we did tonight, based on the decisions made in terms of fixture planning.

Steve McNamara

"That’s not to bash anyone, I understand why those decisions were made with it being a World Cup year.

"When you see the squad we’ve put out, the squads on Monday, and the situation at Hull KR, it’s probably got to a breaking point now. Things will have to change.

"Thankfully nothing much was riding on this tonight.

"These players, as great as they’ve done tonight and as proud as everyone is, they simply aren’t ready for that standard.

"To produce that performance is incredible.

"These boys finished their season in June, they’ve had holidays, and we got together last night.

"I thought the scoreline was quite harsh, Harry Smith kept kicking all of those goals.

"There’s been that many teams beaten by 60 points recently, so for them to come together and play as well as they did for a large majority of that game is super.