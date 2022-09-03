Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve McNamara named 10 debutants for the game at the DW Stadium, in order to rest the majority of his first team squad ahead of the play-offs.

Peet states the Perpignan side made it a tricky evening for the Warriors, and believes their performance demonstrates the amount of hard work going on in France to grow the sport.

He said: “I’m happy with the performance, it was a tricky game but we were professional.

Matty Peet

“I thought we were pretty good in our effort, and Catalans were really determined. They made us work hard, but on the whole I think we got our job done.

“They were very enthusiastic and played with a load of desire. They scrambled for each other so it was tricky.

"I think it’s a credit to French rugby league what they did today.

"Quite a bit has been said about it, but for pretty much their reserve team to come and compete like that was testament to whatever work is being done with the pathways over there at Catalans.

“It bodes well for France, not just in this World Cup, but the next one as well.

"Physically they were there to play, and energy. Other teams have come this year, with much more senior players, and have not competed like that.

"They caused a lot of problems defensively, so credit to a lot of people over there.”

This week, club captain Thomas Leuluai announced he would be retiring at the end of the season, after 20 seasons as a professional player.

Peet took the time to praise the 37-year-old for the influence he has had on the Wigan squad.

"He has been the leader of what we have achieved this year,” he added.

"Me and him were meeting regularly in the off-season, chatting about the imprint we wanted to have on the club as captain and coach.