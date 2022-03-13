Catalans Dragons' Steve McNamara reflects on the victory over Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara was pleased with his team’s efficiency in the victory against Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:30 pm

His side produced a 28-0 win in Perpignan to move above their opponents in the Super League table.

McNamara was happy with how Catalans approached the game.

He said: “I think it was an efficient performance. It was always going to be about field position, and we got a grip of that in the first 30 minutes of the game, keeping Wigan at their end of the field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Steve McNamara was pleased with the performance of his side

“We knew the conditions were going to be bad, so we set ourselves up all week for a really basic performance.

"It was very simple what we did, I think our halves controlled it well.”

Read More

Read More
Thomas Leuluai states Wigan Warriors needed to do the simple things better in th...

McNamara also had praise for Wigan as a club and says he respects how they go about things.

“You build a club on strong foundations, and they have been like that for a long, long time,” he added.

“They’re not always going to win but they will always put themselves in a position where they can compete.

"They do so many things so well.”

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.

Catalans DragonsSuper LeagueWigan