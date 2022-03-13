Matty Peet’s side lost for the first time this season, as their French opponents punished them for a number of errors.

Leuluai states although the effort was there, the team couldn’t get the simple things right in the game.

He said: “It’s frustrating but we’ve got to give some praise to Catalans. They played really smart in the weather, they competed really hard and ultimately put us under a lot of pressure.

Thomas Leuluai in action against Catalans

“They are a really good team, them with St Helens are the two top teams in the comp.

“We found ourselves a bit short. I thought we tried we hard and put in a lot of effort as a group, but we just gave them too many opportunities. If you make simple errors and they will take advantage.

“We couldn’t get out of our half because we kept dropping the ball, that was the truth of it. They played it well, kicking early and putting us under pressure with their line speed.

“Sometimes it can be quite simple, you hold the ball, you give yourselves a chance, but we didn’t, and they got points.

“Catalans were the much better team on the night. They showed us how to be composed and play in those conditions.

"It’s a good lesson for us and something moving forward we will work on.

“We will try and learn as much as we can from the game because we need to improve. I’m guessing the footage will be quite simple, so it won’t take long to review. If we fix the errors, it will go a long way to helping us.

“Our reaction is going to be vital, but I’m confident. We are looking forward to going home and seeing our families and prepare as best as we can for the Castleford game.”