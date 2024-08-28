Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors are expected to take more than 1,500 fans to Perpignan this weekend for the Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons.

Catalan Media reports that the huge following is expected at Stade Gilbert Brutus this Saturday, with the away allocation having officially sold out months ago.

Matt Peet’s side take on the Dragons in Round 24, looking to cement a top two finish and battle it out for the League Leaders’ Shield with Hull KR currently at the top of the Super League table, and Warrington Wolves only behind by two points.

This weekend's Super League fixture between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors is heading for a sell-out crowd

Wigan defeated Steve McNamara’s Dragons 30-8 at The Brick Community Stadium earlier in May, the first time the two sides had met since last year’s Super League Grand Final.

The Warriors claimed a 10-2 victory at Old Trafford to lift their sixth Super League title.

Kaide Ellis will return from a one-match suspension for this weekend, while Catalans will be without the likes of Sam Tomkins, Matt Ikuvalu and Jarrod Wallace.