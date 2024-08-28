Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young forward Taylor Kerr became one of the latest academy products to be included in Matt Peet’s senior 21-man squad for the first time this year.

Although he didn’t feature, the loose forward was named in Wigan’s extended squad for the first time earlier in July to face rivals St Helens in Round 17 – with the youngster tipped for a bright future.

At amateur level, Kerr played for Ince Rose Bridge, Orrell St James and Wigan St Judes before he signed his first contract in 2020.

Taylor Kerr could have a bright future in the game, believes Wigan Warriors reserves and academy coach John Duffy

He has since impressed in the academy and reserves level, including five tries in 13 appearances in the former in 2023, and also representing Lancashire in their academy Origin series win over Yorkshire.

The youngster also enjoyed a positive start to 2024, with two tries in Wigan’s pre-season win over Midlands Hurricanes as a youthful side was named to face the League 1 opposition in January.

“He’s another one who has huge potential. You heard good things about him when he was in the amateur game before scholarship,” academy and reserves coach John Duffy explained, with Kerr having previously played in the Year 7 Champion Schools Final at Wembley Stadium.

“He came into the academy last year, we moved him to 13 and he’s been outstanding.

“We’ve got some great young lads coming through, Kian McDermott another. They’ve got to put their best foot forward and keep pushing themselves.”

The reigning champions have fielded 13 academy products so far this season, while trio Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Kian McDermott were all also included in the 21-man squad for the first time ahead of the Super League Round 23 tie against Hull FC.

Zach Eckersley has enjoyed a breakthrough season with six tries in 14 appearances, including the opening score in the Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Rising half-back Jack Farrimond has also taken his first-team opportunities this campaign, having made his senior bow against London Broncos in March.

“Seeing them come through and having a part in their development, it’s quite emotional when you see them do their stuff,” Duffy added.

“My role is making sure they’re doing their extras after the senior session. It’s about making sure they’re doing their stuff, getting it right and watching their clips. I’m really enjoying it.”