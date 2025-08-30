Tyler Dupree in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his matchday line-up that will face Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday evening.

Peet has made just one change from their impressive 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity last Sunday, with Tyler Dupree coming in for Ethan Havard, who will serve the one-match suspension he received from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel earlier this week.

Young Cumbrian prop Harvie Hill starts in the front-row for Wigan alongside fellow academy product Liam Byrne, with Dupree coming onto the bench, having been 18th man against Wakefield.

As for Catalans, coach Joel Tomkins has made three changes from his side that thrashed Castleford Tigers 38-4 last time out. Ugo Tison and Cesar Rouge replace Luke Keary and Theo Fages in the halves, whilst Tariq Sims comes into the forward pack, replacing Ollie Partington.

Catalans: Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet; Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Reimis Smith, Nick Cotric; Ugo Tison, Cesar Rouge; Tariq Sims, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrete, Bayley Sironen, Ben Garcia, Maria. Subs: Chris Satae, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Denive Balmforth. 18th man: Arthur Romano.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Harvie Hill, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Jacob Douglas.

The Round 24 Super League fixture takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 8pm kick-off (UK time), with around 1,500 travelling Wiganers expected in Perpignan. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.