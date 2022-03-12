Catalans Dragons V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of this evening's game

Matty Peet’s side have won their opening four games of the season, but only just got past Toulouse last week.

Wigan fans will be hoping for a strong performance at the Stade Gilbert Brutus (K.O. 5.30pm UK time).

Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus

Catalans have won three of their opening three games so far this season.

Last season’s Grand Finalists started the campaign with a defeat against the same side who beat them at Old Trafford in October.

Since then they’ve been unbeaten, winning against Wakefield, Leeds and Warrington.

None have been convincing, but against the Wolves in particular they were missing some key players.

The coach:

Steve McNamara has been Catalans head coach since 2018.

In his first season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he guided the club to their first ever Challenge Cup, beating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Prior to his time in France, his previous Super League position was with Bradford Bulls between 2006 and 2010.

The 50-year-old also spent six years as England head coach, guiding his country to a World Cup semi-final in 2013.

Key man:

Sam Tomkins is certainly a player who Wigan fans will know only too well.

The fullback enjoyed two successful spells with the Warriors, but has continued to shine in the South of France.

His performances last season saw him named Man of Steel for the second time in his career.

Previous meetings:

Wigan’s last trip to Perpignan was one to forget, as they were beaten 48-0 by the Dragons.

Tomkins and Josh Drinkwater both went over for braces, while former Warrior Michael McIlorum was also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Wigan did come out on top when the pair met in September.

Willie Isa and James McDonnell both scored in the 12-8 win, with Zak Hardaker’s conversions proving to be the difference.

Final thoughts:

This is certainly going to be Wigan’s biggest test of the season.

They’ll need to be at their best to come away with something, and a display similar to what they produced in Toulouse last week won’t be good enough.

The game is certainly winnable, but only with a good performance.