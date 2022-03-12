Wigan Warriors team news: Liam Farrell starts for his 300th appearance while Thomas Leuluai, Jake Bibby and Willie Isa all return

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:16 pm

Liam Farrell is named in the starting line-up for his 300th appearance for the club.

The second-rower made his debut back in 2010, and has become a crucial player throughout the last 12 years.

Wigan Warriors have named their side to face Catalans

Meanwhile, Tommy Leuluai, Jake Bibby and Willie Isa return to Matty Peet’s side after being rested against Toulouse last week.

Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Ollie Partington drop out.

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Zak Hardaker, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks.

