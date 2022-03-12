Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet says he is 'proud' to be head coach for Liam Farrell's 300th game for the club
Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet says it is a “privilege” to work with a player like Liam Farrell.
The 31-year-old is set to make his 300th appearance for the club in the game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
Peet admits it is an honour to be overseeing such a landmark game for Farrell.
He said: “He’s unbelievable. I’m proud and privileged to coach a lot of special players, but to be his coach for his 300th game.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the academy here, pointing to Liam as the role model to junior players, the epitome of what we want the club to be about and that the emblem of hard work pays off.
“The way he conducts himself and commits himself to his craft, I think people on the outside would be shocked by how dedicated he is and how hard he works.
“Everything he receives in his career, he has earned 100 per cent.
“You’ve got to be careful not to take players like him for granted because he’s very consistent and flies under the radar and brings so much composure and desire to this team.
“He’s the kind of player you love to work with, and the lads love him.”
