The club will face Midlands Hurricanes at home in the third round of the competition, which will take place over the weekend of March 11 and 12.

Teams from the Championship, except Toulouse Olympique, also enter the tournament that weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is how the amateur sides from Wigan performed in the second round:

Orrell St James have discovered their third round opponents

Ashton Bears 8-38 Dewsbury Rams

Ashton Bears put up a good fight in their defeat to Dewsbury Rams at the FLAIR Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After only two minutes, the Wigan side took the lead, as Matty Smith pounced on a grubber kick to score.

They continued to battle during the first half, and even after falling behind for the first time, a Rob Sexton penalty drew them back level.

Ultimately the task proved too big against the League One club, but it remained a great day out for the community club.

On social media after the game, they wrote: “It was a performance that everyone at the club can be really proud of in front of a large army of travelling supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firstly, thank you to Dewsbury Rams for hosting us at short notice and for your fantastic hospitality on the day.

"Secondly, to literally hundreds of Ashton supporters who have backed us once again on our travels- thank you.”

Orrell St James 68-14 Dublin City Exiles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orrell St James booked their place in the third round with a comprehensive victory over Dublin City Exiles at Bankes Avenue.

The Wigan club proved to be dominant from start to finish in order to overcome the visitors.

Jack Gallagher was among the scorers, as he went over for a hat-trick, while Tom Darbyshire and Danny Rodgers claimed braces.

Jake Davies, Liam McLoughlin, Chris Wilson, Josh Wild, Bradley Kelk and Tom Whittle all crossed for tries as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workington Town 68-6 Ince Rose Bridge

Ince Rose Bridge’s Challenge Cup journey came to an end away to Workington Town.

Ben Holcroft scored the visitors’ only consolation in the 68-6 defeat at Derwent Park.

On social media after the game, the club wrote: “A hard fought game from our lads today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although we lost, the boys never stopped fighting.