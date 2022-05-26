The second-rower says after signing for St Helens as a youngster he developed a dislike for the Warriors, despite previously being a season ticket holder at the DW Stadium.

Jones is confident the Giants can come away victorious from Saturday’s Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said: “I was a Wigan season ticket holder as a kid, but then I signed for Saints, so that sort of rivalry has always been there. To get one over on them in this momentous occasion would be outstanding.

Josh Jones wants to send Wigan Warriors home empty-handed this weekend

“I was brought up to dislike Wigan at Saints. I got my love for them torn out of me pretty quickly when I signed, it didn’t take too long at all.

“I know the Wigan way, I know the culture, I understand that they want to bully you round the back.

“They’ve got some real special talent, like Bevan French and Jai Field, but so have we. We have some great experienced players who have been in the big games which hopefully they can transfer into winning some silverware.

“We are really excited for the challenge, and no doubt it’ll be a tough one, but I think we are ready for it.”

Jones is excited to tick off another stadium this weekend, as well as giving the people of Huddersfield a weekend to remember.

“I’ve had some great finals at Old Trafford, but Tottenham is probably now one of the most iconic stadiums in Europe, never mind just England,” he added.

“We are excited as a group, but we want to start going to these finals and winning them.

“I’ve played at some massive stadium throughout my career so there’s not a massive emphasis about where we are playing, it’s about turning up with the right attitude and making sure the right effort areas are met so then we perform.

“If we do that then I have no doubt we’ll be lifting that trophy on Saturday afternoon.