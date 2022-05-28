Matty Peet will be hoping to guide the club to their 20th win in the competition, and their first since 2013.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s wait has been a little bit longer, lifting the trophy last in 1953.

Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge Cup final takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Huddersfield currently sit fourth in the Super League table, just one point behind the Warriors.

Heading into the final, they have won four games on the bounce in all competitions.

Last time out, they needed a Jack Cogger drop-goal to get past Toulouse with a 17-16 win.

On their way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they have overcome Barrow Raiders 16-30, Hull FC 24-16, and Hull KR 25-4.

The Coach:

Ian Watson is currently enjoying his second season with the Giants, after joining the club last year.

The former Wales international started his coaching career with Swinton Lions, before spending a lengthy spell with Salford Red Devils.

In his last two seasons at the AJ Bell, he guided the club to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final, ultimately losing both.

Key Men:

Chris McQueen is currently Huddersfield’s top try-scorer in Super League this season, with seven under his belt this season.

Meanwhile, Tui Lolohea is second in the assists charts, with 17 to his name.

Another danger could also be the returning Will Pryce, who is back in contention after a 10-match ban.

Watson said: “I’ve got no problems with throwing young Will in, he’s a great character and has a good head on his shoulders, if he needs to come in and cover for somebody then he will do a really good job.

“He’s chomping at the bit to play.”

Previous Meetings:

In the last game between the pair, both coaches decided to rotate their teams.

It was Huddersfield’s changed side that came away from the John Smith’s Stadium with the two points, with Louis Senior among the scorers with a hat-trick.

Matty Nicholson and Sam Halsall went over for two tries each, but they proved to be nothing more than consolations in the 32-22 defeat.

Prior to that, the sides went head-to-head at the DW Stadium back in February, with Matty Peet’s side coming out on top.

Liam Farrell claimed a brace for the Warriors, while Jake Bibby and John Bateman were on the scoresheet as well in the 22-12 win.

Final Thoughts:

On paper this is going to be a very tight game, with not much to separate the two sides.