The 38-year-old has been touch judge on five previous occasions, all at Wembley, and video referee twice.

Child joins the select group to have refereed both a Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Grand Final, having taken charge of the latter in 2017.

“It is an honour to be appointed to referee the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup Final,” he said.

James Child

“The Challenge Cup is so special to many Rugby League fans and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be an amazing venue for such a prestigious event.”

Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, added: “On behalf of the Match Officials Department, I’m proud to announce James Child as the referee for the 2022 Challenge Cup Final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“This is the first Challenge Cup Final for James as referee and he is thoroughly deserving of the appointment after a strong start to 2022. James has a strong team of officials around him who we know will perform to a high level come Saturday in London.”

Johnny Roberts and Jack Smith will be touch judges, with Chris Kendall appointed as video referee.

Liam Moore has been appointed as referee for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions, which also takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.