4. Wigan Warriors 70-0 London Broncos (2013)

Wigan produced a huge 70-0 victory over London Broncos at Leigh Sports Village to book their place in the 2013 final. Pat Richards scored two tries and 11 goals to help Shaun Wane's side on their way. Josh Charnley also went over for a brace, while Darrell Goulding, Lee Mossop, Sam Tomkins, Blake Green, Scott Taylor, Matty Smith, Liam Farrell and Iain Thornley were all on the scoresheet as well.

Photo: Chris Brunskill