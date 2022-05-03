The last time the club reached the final of the competition was in 2017, when they were beaten 18-14 by Hull FC at Wembley.
Since then, they have only appeared in the last four on one previous occasion, ahead of this weekend’s match against Kristian Woolf’s side.
Here is how the Warriors have performed in their last five Challenge Cup semi-final ties:
1. Leeds Rhinos 26-12 Wigan Warriors (2020)
Wigan Warriors were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in the last Challenge Cup semi-final they appeared in. Tries from Harry Smith and Zak Hardaker was not enough to avoid a 26-12 loss at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Ash Handley went over for a brace to help Leeds book their place in the final.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wigan Warriors 27-14 Salford Red Devils (2017)
Wigan came from behind to beat Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2017 to claim their place in the final. Oliver Gildart scored a brace, while Willie Isa and Michael McIlorum also went over. Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins also kicked a drop-goal in the 27-14 victory.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors 12-16 Hull FC (2016)
The Warriors were defeated 16-12 by Hull FC at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium in 2016. George Williams and Willie Isa both scored in the narrow loss.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Wigan Warriors 70-0 London Broncos (2013)
Wigan produced a huge 70-0 victory over London Broncos at Leigh Sports Village to book their place in the 2013 final. Pat Richards scored two tries and 11 goals to help Shaun Wane's side on their way. Josh Charnley also went over for a brace, while Darrell Goulding, Lee Mossop, Sam Tomkins, Blake Green, Scott Taylor, Matty Smith, Liam Farrell and Iain Thornley were all on the scoresheet as well.
Photo: Chris Brunskill