Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at Headingley on Sunday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 5pm).
The two teams will battle it out for a place at Wembley on August 12.
Wigan will be looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year, after winning the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.
Here is how the Warriors have performed in their last six Challenge Cup semis:
1. Wigan Warriors 20-18 St Helens (2022)
The Warriors overcame St Helens at Elland Road in last year’s semi-finals. After giving up a 14-0 half time lead, Matty Peet’s side required a late winner from Liam Marshall to claim a 20-18 victory and book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium- where they beat Huddersfield. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Leeds Rhinos 26-12 Wigan Warriors (2020)
Wigan were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals back in 2020. Tries from Harry Smith and Zak Hardaker were not enough to avoid a 26-12 loss at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Ash Handley went over for a brace to help Leeds book their place in the final. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors 27-14 Salford Red Devils (2017)
Wigan came from behind to beat Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2017 to claim their place in the final, for what was their last visit to Wembley. Oliver Gildart scored a brace, while Willie Isa and Michael McIlorum also went over. Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins also kicked a drop-goal in the 27-14 victory. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Wigan Warriors 12-16 Hull FC (2016)
The Warriors were defeated 16-12 by Hull FC at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium in 2016. George Williams and Willie Isa both scored in the narrow loss. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com