3 . Wigan Warriors 27-14 Salford Red Devils (2017)

Wigan came from behind to beat Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2017 to claim their place in the final, for what was their last visit to Wembley. Oliver Gildart scored a brace, while Willie Isa and Michael McIlorum also went over. Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins also kicked a drop-goal in the 27-14 victory. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com