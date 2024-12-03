Challenge Cup opening rounds confirmed with huge second round ties potential rewards for community clubs

The draws have been made for the first and second rounds of the 2025 Challenge Cup, before Super League outfits enter the prestigious competition for round three.

Community club Orrell St James will take on Thatto Heath in round one, with the winner to be rewarded with a huge away tie to Championship side Halifax Panthers. Meanwhile, the victor of Leigh Miners versus Waterhead Warriors will host Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers in round two. Ince Rose Bridge will travel to Longhorns for the opening round.

Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup in round three, and the draw will be seeded to guarantee each of the top flight sides travel away to one of the 20 second round winners.

Challenge Cup Round One draw – ties to be played weekend of January 11-12: West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles, London Chargers v Oulton Raiders, Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge, Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal, Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers, GB Police v York Acorn, Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook, Mirfield v Royal Navy, Crosfields v Maryport, British Army v RAF, Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC, West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets, Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch, Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders, Thatto Heath v Orrell St James.

Challenge Cup Round Two draw – ties to be played on weekend of January 25-26: GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders, Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James, Dewsbury Moor or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams, Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport, Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town, London Broncos v Goole Vikings, Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet, Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers, Eastern Rhinos or Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF, Whitehaven v Swinton Lions, Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles, Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders, Keighley Cougars v York Knights, Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Wath Brow, Bradford Bulls v Doncaster, Aberavon or Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith or Siddal, Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders, Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs.