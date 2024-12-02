Wigan Warriors Wheelchair star announces retirement as England boss pays tribute

A member of the 2022 Wheelchair World Cup winning England team, Wigan Warriors star Declan Roberts has announced his retirement from the sport and will take up an assistant coach role for the Wheelchair Super League outfit.

Roberts was inspired to take up Wheelchair Rugby League by his father, Phil – one of England’s pioneers at the 2008 World Cup, and now the Ireland head coach.

He won a total of nine caps on the international stage, including three appearances in the triumphant World Cup campaign in 2022.

2022 Wheelchair World Cup winner with England, Wigan's Declan Roberts has announced his playing retirement

Roberts was also a key part of the Wigan team that won the 2023 Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, scoring two tries and converting seven goals as the Warriors claimed their first Wheelchair Super League trophy since forming.

In 2024, Roberts combined playing and a coaching role with Wigan’s Wheelchair reserves side, but injury limited his appearances across the season. He has made the decision to retire from his playing career and becomes an assistant coach to the Wheelchair Super League side.

“There are a number of reasons I have decided to stop playing, and although it was a difficult decision, I’m certain that it’s the right one,” he said.

“I started playing Wheelchair Rugby League over 10 years ago and have made some lifelong friends and have had some unforgettable experiences, namely winning a Grand Final for my hometown team, representing my country and winning a World Cup.

“I do, however, believe the time is now right for me to transition into a coaching role. I already assist with coaching our reserves team and I am looking forward to expanding on this as I step up to assist with coaching our Wheelchair Super League team."

He has become the second member of the 2022 England World Cup squad to announce his retirement, following James Simpson, who is now the head coach of Leeds Rhinos.

Paying tribute to Roberts, England Wheelchair boss Tom Coyd said: “I congratulate Declan on an impressive career with several clubs, latterly Wigan Warriors as they became the latest Betfred Super League club to embrace Wheelchair Rugby League.

“Dec was a talisman for Wigan as they beat Leeds to win the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final in 2023. I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his Rugby League story.”