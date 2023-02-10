Challenge Cup preview: Here is everything you need to know as Wigan amateur sides prepare for their first round ties

The first round of the competition features a number of intriguing ties, including a derby between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge.

Meanwhile, the other two Wigan clubs involved on Saturday are both on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the fixtures to look out for:

The first round of the Challenge Cup takes place this weekend

St Pats V Ince Rose Bridge

This derby game is set to be a competitive clash, and is available to watch on the Sportsman (K.O. 3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Pats head into the 2023 campaign back in the Premier Division of the National Conference League, following their play-off promotion last season.

Meanwhile, Ince Rose Bridge remain in Division One, after they were narrowly defeated by Skirlaugh in the semi-finals.

St Pats won both meetings between the sides in 2022, with the last being an 18-16 victory back in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the game, Rose Bridge’s Jack Morrison spoke about what the rivalry means to both clubs, and how the Challenge Cup will only help to make the occasion even more special.

He said: “It’s game that is always in the back of your mind.

"It’s probably as big as Wigan V Saints, so you always look out for it.

"I’m expecting over 1000 people to come down for it, these games are always a good occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With it being on the Sportsman, it’s probably going to be better than normal.

"We’ve had two sessions this week, but we are just treating it as just another match.

"The bragging rights are always there but we’ve just got to go out there and play our game.

"We’ve got to stick to our plan, so we’ve got to turn up and make sure we do it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Challenge Cup does make it more special, it’s a big thing for amateur teams.

"All our thoughts are just on this game, we aren’t looking further ahead.”

The winner of the tie between St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge will travel to Workington Town in the second round.

British Army V Ashton Bears

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Bears are also in action, as they make the trip to Aldershot to face the British Army (K.O. 1.30pm).

Last season, the Wigan side finished top of the North West Men’s League Premier Division following a dominant campaign, but were ultimately defeated by Orrell St James in the Grand Final.

The winner of this fixture will host Dewsbury Rams in the second round of the competition.

Distington V Orrell St James

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orrell St James travel to Cumbria for their first round tie against Iggesund Cumberland ARL champions Distington (K.O. 2pm).

Sean McHugh’s side were involved in this stage of the competition last year, as they welcomed the British Army and the BBC Sport cameras to Bankes Avenue.

Despite being defeated in that match, Orrell went on to enjoy a good season, which finished with their Grand Final win.