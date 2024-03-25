Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw: Everything you need to know including how to listen and ball numbers

The Betfred Challenge Cup trophy

Darts aces and rugby league fans Joe Cullen and Michael Smith will be joining ‘The Monday Night Club’ on BBC 5 Live between 8.45pm-9pm to draw the four ties.

20-time winners Wigan are ball number eight for tonight’s draw, with no club outside of Super League progressing through to the quarter-finals.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Peet’s side eventually ran out 44-18 victors over Sheffield on Friday, while Halifax, Featherstone and Batley all fell short against their respective top flight opponents across the sixth round.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw ball numbers:

1. Castleford Tigers

2. Catalans Dragons

3. Huddersfield Giants

4. Hull KR

5. Leigh Leopards

6. St Helens

7. Warrington Wolves

8. Wigan Warriors

Quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of 13/14 April.

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels: