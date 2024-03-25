Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw: Everything you need to know including how to listen and ball numbers
Darts aces and rugby league fans Joe Cullen and Michael Smith will be joining ‘The Monday Night Club’ on BBC 5 Live between 8.45pm-9pm to draw the four ties.
20-time winners Wigan are ball number eight for tonight’s draw, with no club outside of Super League progressing through to the quarter-finals.
Matt Peet’s side eventually ran out 44-18 victors over Sheffield on Friday, while Halifax, Featherstone and Batley all fell short against their respective top flight opponents across the sixth round.
Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw ball numbers:
1. Castleford Tigers
2. Catalans Dragons
3. Huddersfield Giants
4. Hull KR
5. Leigh Leopards
6. St Helens
7. Warrington Wolves
8. Wigan Warriors
Quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of 13/14 April.
BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels:
- Freeview: 705
- Sky: 0105
- Virgin Media: 905