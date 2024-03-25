Luke Thompson to avoid emotional side of return to St Helens with ‘job to do’ mentality in Good Friday derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The in-form forward returned to the Super League competition with Wigan following four-years in the NRL, and will face a team he enjoyed great success with during Rivals Round.

Progressing through St Helens’ youth ranks, Thompson went on to make 164 appearances in Red V following his debut in 2013.

Luke Thompson will face his former club for the first time this Good Friday

He was also awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2019 as his Saints side defeated Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford, and soon after linked up with the Canterbury Bulldogs down under.

Thompson will make his first return to his old stomping ground since leaving as he looks to hand Paul Wellens’ side their second defeat of the season, with Wigan aiming to maintain their perfect start to 2024.

“I've not really thought too much about the emotion of it,” the 28-year-old prop said.

“I'm just doing my job week-to-week here.

“I’ll try not to get sucked into too many emotions and stuff, I'll probably cop a bit of stick but I've got a job to do and I'll just focus on that.”

Last year saw the Warriors claim their first Good Friday derby triumph in six years, while their last away victory in the annual event dates back to 2016.

And Thompson will be looking to make it back-to-back triumphs for the cherry and white outfit in front of a capacity crowd.

He continued: “It's just a great spectacle, isn't it?

“Good Friday is definitely one you want to play in.

"The atmosphere is electric, you feed off it no matter which side you're on so I'll just look forward to getting out there, getting amongst it and hopefully we can come out on the right side of the scoreline.

“I just remember electric games, fast games, big crowds, especially on Good Friday with the afternoon kick-off.

“It's just the atmosphere and the energy of the crowd, you feed off that.

“It definitely picks you up a few levels energy-wise and that's what makes for a great game.