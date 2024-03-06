Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sportsday, which is on air from 6.30-7pm, is the BBC news daily sports news programme.

Former Wigan assistant Iestyn Harris will conduct the draw as all 12 Super League clubs preapre to enter the prestigious competition at the next stage, with four fixtures taking place in round five this weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge Cup sixth round draw will take place on Monday, March 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s dual-registration partners Wakefield Trinity will travel to promotion-chasing rivals Featherstone Rovers live on The Sportsman on Sunday (3pm), while Swinton Lions take on Sheffield Eagles 26 hours prior live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button (12:30pm).

Widnes Vikings face Batley Bulldogs, while York Acorn remain the only community club left - having defeated League One’s Cornwall en route to round five - and face Championship outfit Halifax Panthers for a place in the next round.

The sixth round ties will take place across the weekend of March 23-24, with Leigh Leopards the current holders under ex-Wigan boss Adrian Lam.

His side defeated Hull KR 17-16 following a dramatic golden point clash in the capital, with Lachlan Lam kicking the winner in extra time in front of a crowd of 58,213.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Peet’s Warriors, who lifted the trophy in 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, were knocked out by The Robins in last year’s semi-final stages.

The Men’s 2024 Challenge Cup final is part of a triple-header finals day at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup and the 1895 Cup final.