Challenge Cup third round draw made as holders Wigan Warriors enter competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors will begin their Challenge Cup title-defence away to Sheffield Eagles, West Bowling or Cutsyke Raiders in the third round of the prestigious competition in 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw was held on Tuesday evening live on BBC Sport, with all 12 top-flight clubs entering the competition at an earlier stage than usual.

The Rugby Football League confirmed a revamp competition ahead of 2025, with all Super League clubs seeded to guarantee an away game to one of the 20 second round winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the postponement of 14 of the 17 first round ties scheduled for the weekend just gone, 31 community teams were involved in the third round draw, in addition to 23 from the Championship and League 1.

Wigan Warriors lifted the Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley in 2024 with a win over Warrington Wolves

The second round will take place over the weekend of January 25 and 26, while the third round, which involves all Super League clubs, will come on the weekend of February 8 and 9. The fourth round will take place on March 15/16, quarter-finals April 5/6, and semi-finals May 10/11.

Matt Peet’s side have the potential of facing Championship side Sheffield Eales, or community clubs West Bowling or Cutsyke Raiders in the third round.

Orrell St James could host Catalans Dragons in the third round, if they are able to defeat Thatto Heath Crusaders in the opening round, and Halifax Panthers in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Miners face Waterhead Warriors in the opening round, with the winners to take on Championship giants Featherstone Rovers. The second round winners of that tie will host Blackbrook, Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge.

Meanwhile, Denis Betts’ Wigan Warriors Women have drawn Barrow Raiders and London Broncos in the group stages of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup.

12 teams will compete for a place at Wembley - eight from the Women’s Super League, alongside four clubs from the Northern Championship.

The three rounds of group fixtures are scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 5/6, 12/13 and 19/20.

Wembley will once again host a triple-header finals day on Saturday, June 7, with both Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cup Finals, plus the 1895 Cup Final.