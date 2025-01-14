Wigan Warriors star keen to feature in opening pre-season fixture for full circle moment

By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Jan 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 18:32 BST
Wigan Warriors will open their pre-season schedule on Sunday with a trip to Boundary Park to face Sean Long’s Oldham.

And one player particularly keen to feature is England international Tyler Dupree, having found his love for the game again during his time with the Greater Manchester outfit.

Dupree almost quit the sport following his release from Leeds as a youngster, but the prop was given a chance to play part-time with Oldham in 2021 - and from there quickly rose to the top after stints with Widnes and Salford, before being snapped up by the Cherry and Whites in 2023.

Tyler Dupree in pre-season training with Wigan WarriorsTyler Dupree in pre-season training with Wigan Warriors
Tyler Dupree in pre-season training with Wigan Warriors

While Wigan’s overseas and international stars recently reported back to Robin Park for pre-season, it’s the club’s pre-Christmas training group that are expected to make up the ‘select’ squad for Sunday’s game, which could include the likes of Dupree, Sam Walters, Jack Farrimond and Zach Eckersley.

“Oldham holds a bit of a special place in my heart, it was where I started enjoying my rugby again,” Dupree told Wigan Today.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m hoping to see some old faces, and sort of give them that accolade of where I was to where I am now, and that’s a bit down to them as well.

“Hopefully I’ll be playing, it’ll be a nice touch. It’s our first game, so we’re really looking forward to getting back into the mix of things and having a ball in hand.”

A core of the Warriors’ first-team young guns are likely to get a run out against the 2024 League 1 champions, with the five promoted academy teenagers, plus new recruit George Hirst, having all been the first to report to pre-season training in November alongside undergoing work experience.

“They’ve hit the ground running,” Dupree said of the academy quintet.

“They started a little bit earlier than us, and when we came in, they were flying already.

“They’re a credit to themselves and to the academy. They’re the type of lads that are here to work hard, and they wouldn’t be in the first-team if they weren't.

“In my position, I’ve been working closely with Kian McDermott. He’s fit, he’s strong and he’s doing the right things.”

