Ashton Bears and Orrell St James were both on the road, facing the British Army and Distington respectively.

Meanwhile, St Pats and Ince Rose Bridge went head-to-head in a derby game.

Here is how they performed:

St Pats took on Ince Rose Bridge in a Wigan derby

Army Rugby League 12-28 Ashton Bears

Ashton Bears progressed to the second round of the Challenge Cup with a 28-12 victory over the British Army in Aldershot.

Tyler Pilling and Matty Smith both claimed braces, while Alex Ashby and Dec O’Donnell were also on the scoresheet.

The Wigan side went ahead after only four minutes, and headed into the break with an 18-0 lead.

After the restart, it wasn’t all plain sailing, as the home side threatened a comeback, with the Army scoring two tries of their own.

The Bears finished the game strongly, adding 10 more points to their total in the final five minutes, to secure a place in the next round, where they will face Dewsbury Rams at home.

Distington 4-16 Orrell St James

Orrell St James were also victorious, as they overcame Distington with a 16-4 victory in Cumbria.

They will now face Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Dublin City Exiles at home in the second round.

St Pats 22-30 Ince Rose Bridge

Ince Rose Bridge overcame St Pats 30-22 in the Wigan derby to book their place in the next round of the Challenge Cup.

Peter Valentine was among the scorers, with the fullback claiming a hat-trick.

The visitors took the lead after less than a minute into the match, with Harry Penny forcing his way over.

St Pats soon responded with a try of their own on the left side.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Rose Bridge were handed a man advantage, with Phil Glover shown a red card for violent conduct.

They quickly made the most of this, as Valentine collected a high kick to extend his side’s lead to 12-4.

Despite being a player down, St Pats remained well and truly in the game, with Craig Thomas going over just before the break.

The home side started the second half in the same way they had ended the first, and went ahead for the first time in the game through Danny Ryding.

Their lead didn’t last long, with Kallem Rodgers edging Rose Bridge back in front.

Ahead of the hour mark, it temporarily became 11 V 12, with a player from each side sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

During this period, the visitors extended their lead, as Valentine added his second of the afternoon to make it 24-16.

Kieron Eccleston then added an extra two points with a successful penalty, to give Rose Bridge a 10 point lead.

With 15 minutes remaining, Valentine completed his hat-trick to strengthen his side’s advantage further.

St Pats were able to apply some late pressure after a yellow card for Andrew Collier made it 12 V 12, but a try from Connor Taylor proved to be nothing more than a consolation.