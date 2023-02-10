Wigan Warriors send two more players out on short-term loans to the Championship

Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas have both joined Whitehaven on one-month deals.

The pair have been part of the Warriors’ first team preparations during pre-season, and featured in all three warm-up games.

Head of youth Shane Eccles told the club: “This is a great opportunity for the lads to go and challenge themselves in the Betfred Championship, both players were involved in the friendly against Whitehaven in pre-season and impressed in that game.

“Jacob and Junior have both come through our academy and reserves pathway and are now training full time with the first team squad.

"They are both exciting players that are ready to go and play in a highly competitive environment.

“The players will get to test their skills at this level against experienced players which will help prepare them for opportunities that may come in the first team in the future.

"Allowing the young players to go out on loan helps them gain invaluable experience along their journey as a professional player and we have had lots of success of players developing their game in the championship and coming back to the club a stronger player.”

Elsewhere, Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley have moved to London Broncos on short-term loans.

The pair will spend the next month in the capital with the Championship club, joining Ramon Silva, who linked-up with Mike Eccles’ side at the beginning of February.

Hill was named Wigan’s academy player of the year in 2022, and made his senior debut against Hull KR back in August.

Eckersley was also handed his first senior appearance in last season’s game at Craven Park.

Shane Eccles added: "Both players have come through our academy and reserves pathway and are now training full time with the first team squad with the ambition of breaking into the team.

"Over previous seasons we have had success of players going spending time on loan, gaining valuable experience playing in a competitive environment which has helped them learn and develop their game to push into the first team.