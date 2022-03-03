The former Wigan Warriors centre will take on his former side this Saturday, as Matty Peet’s side travel to the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Hankinson admits he is pleased he made the decision to join the club, and is embracing the culture in France.

He said: “I’m settling in well. It’s a different experience and something I’m not used to, but I’ve been comfortable being outside of Wigan. The lifestyle here is different, it’s very relaxed and everyone is very laid back. It’s nice and refreshing.

Chris Hankinson is settling into life with Toulouse

“I’ve learnt a little bit of French, but not enough where I can get by.

“They speak pretty fast over here, but I think I’m just as hard to understand sometimes when I speak Wiganese. I am getting there, and as soon as the lessons get going it will be a bit simpler.

“It has been tough without my family, the missus and the dog, but I’ll be more comfortable when they come over for visits and we can see each other when possible.”

Hankinson says the move to Toulouse is something that has been on the cards for a number of years.

“I’ve been in contact with Sylvain (Houles) since before I signed for Wigan and it nearly happened a couple of times,” he added.

“There were a couple of opportunities to play for some Super League teams this season, but this one really stood out to me. It’s another experience in life that I really wanted.

“If I hadn’t of done it now, I probably never would’ve, so I want to grab it with both hands.”

Hankinson says the Toulouse squad are quickly coming to terms with what they need to do in Super League, after starting the season with three straight defeats.

“We’ve had a little bit of adversity at the start of the season that no one could’ve expected,” he said.

“Super League is a whole different beast, and everyone understands the step up it is. The boys are quickly starting to adapt and understanding what it takes to survive.

“They’ve had quality players for years, which is why they’ve been so dominant in the lower leagues, and now it’s time to step up against the top teams. You have to make sure you do the little things right and be consistent.

“Toulouse is a great city, and it’s good for Super League that they are in it. It’s the little bit of expansion that is needed, because the sport will never grow if it is kept in the North West of England. It’ll be a great away event for fans, I’d encourage anyone to come and experience it.”