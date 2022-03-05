Matty Peet’s side visit the Stade Ernest-Wallon this evening, in the first of two back-to-back games across the English Channel.

Hankinson joined the French club during the off-season and can’t wait to face his former club Wigan, who he still has fond memories of playing for.

He said: “It’s every lads dream to play for his hometown. When the Wigan opportunity came, it was a no brainer. I did it in one of the best situations, where I debuted against Saints.

Chris Hankinson is preparing to face his former club

“It was great for me, going from the Championship to a packed out DW. With the talent around me, I thought it really improved me as a player. I thought I really excelled and showed more of what I’m capable of, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s going to be a big thing for me to play against them, as I’m from Wigan and grew up watching them, so it’s got a bit of added motivation.

“It’ll be nice to see some familiar faces, and to play against them. Hopefully I can catch up with a few of them after the game.

“They’ve been going well with a new brand of rugby, they’re not so structured anymore. It’ll be interesting to see how Saturday goes, and hopefully we can match them.”

Abbas Miski is set to make his competitive debut for Wigan, with Hankinson knowing him well after playing alongside the 26-year-old at London Broncos last year.

“He was my winger all last season,” he added.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into him. We will no doubt face each other at some point in the game. We’re still in a group together, so if I get one over him, I’ll be clipping it and showing him all year.

“He’s a strong player, he’s athletic and is really selfless when it comes to the effort-based areas. I’m surprised he hasn’t featured yet already because he is a talent. He’s strong and keen and I think he will really impress.”

Hankinson hopes to continue improving his own personal game this season, and help Toulouse remain in Super League.

“My aim is to have a really strong season. I just want to be consistent and score plenty of points for this club.

“Our ultimate goal is just to be safe and secure as soon as possible, to cement our place in Super League. It’ll be great for this team to do that, and then they can just build.

“Who knows, a few years down the line they could be challenging for silverware.”