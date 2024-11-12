It’s little more than a month since Wigan Warriors claimed the Super League title with a hard-fought 9-2 victory at Old Trafford, completing an unprecedented quadruple in a calendar year.

It has been a privilege to report on the hugely successful campaign, starting with the cold pre-season beginning last November.

The first group reported to duty at the end of that month, with the likes of new faces Sam Walters, Kruise Leeming, Tiaki Chan and Luke Thompson among them. So was Zach Eckersley, who would go on to have a very special season.

Wigan Warriors claimed a historic Grand Slam in 2024

Wigan’s connection with the supporters has certainly grown under Matt Peet’s leadership, with more than 2,000 attending an open training night and meet and greet in December. I would later attempt - and fail miserably - the club’s famous Formby beach training - although I would like the effort wiped from records due to battling the flu in the lead-up. Just watching from the side, the training session and players certainly put the Warrior into Wigan.

Hooker Leeming had the best yo-yo test results from the club’s open media day in January, foreshadowing the kind of impact he would have on his first campaign at the club. Wigan’s pre-season open media days are certainly a highlight of the year for us behind the laptops – and every credit to Matt Shaw, who took an almighty hit in the octagon from Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne and Tyler Dupree in the moment of the day.

A young outfit at Midlands Hurricanes, flickering floodlights at Wakefield and a comfortable win at Hull FC completed pre-season, which included first-team experiences for youngsters Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas - two more names who would go on to win their official senior debuts across the season.

Powerhouse forward Mago - who remained the only ever-present member of 2024 - would be the unlikely hero to open Wigan’s try-scoring account for 2024 on a cold night at The Jungle, a week before the mouth-watering World Club Challenge clash against NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Wigan captain Liam Farrell lifts the Super League trophy and celebrates with his team at Old Trafford

Jai Field produced arguably his best defensive display in front of the sell-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium, and Jake Wardle absolutely grounded that ball for what turned out to be the match-winning score!

It was however a nervy finish against the NRL kings with a late no-try decision from the video referee. ‘He would have kicked that, wouldn’t he?!’ Peet joked post-match, referring to what could have been a winning conversion from superstar Nathan Cleary. The likes of Mike Cooper and Harry Smith stepped up against the Australian champions to claim a fifth World Club Challenge title, equalling the record with Sydney Roosters. It was just the start of a historic campaign for the Cherry and Whites.

A season that felt long yet so short, with so many stories and so many memorable moments; Junior Nsemba’s first-ever Super League try against Leigh before being crowned Young Player of the Year in an outstanding breakthrough campaign, Farrimond making his senior bow and later scoring one of the standout tries of Magic Weekend at Elland Road, prop Thompson quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite and no doubt being THE signing of the season across the whole competition.

Young Eckersley became a hometown hero with his Challenge Cup Final display, a call-up for only his fifth senior appearance for the suspended Adam Keighran. A 21st triumph in the prestigious competition across a year of records.

The 2024 campaign saw Bevan French become the first player in British rugby league history to win Player of the Match in all three finals

Liam Marshall then stole the show at the homecoming with a perfect rendition of ‘Walking in Memphis’ at Robin Park - not just a talented winger, but a brilliant singer. The Challenge Cup triumph over Warrington Wolves was well celebrated back in Wigan, with a big crowd of supporters welcoming back their Wembley champions. Nsemba’s chant was also enjoyed by all, including by the superstar himself on the stage.

Off the field, massive contracts for head coach Peet and assistants Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leulua until 2030 were announced, and further long-term contracts for the club’s biggest stars; French, Wardle and Nsemba among them, who would have no doubt attracted interest from the NRL.

Las Vegas was announced at an event in Manchester for next March as part of quadruple-header in Sin City and a potential fixture against Catalans Dragons in Paris in 2026, it’s an exciting time to be a Wigan fan with opportunities ahead across the globe.

On the field, standout games predominantly included Hull KR; the semi-final clash in Doncaster - as close to a perfect performance as you’ll get - and the tense Round 25 clash at home. There were also some great results against local rivals Leigh Leopards, winning all the Battle of the Boroughs in 2024.

And personally, a memorable first trip to the South of France with thanks to Perpignan Mediterranee Tourisme and Cap Sud 66, exploring the stunning local area - and on the pitch, Tom Forber scoring his first senior try for the club! The 21-year-old hooker started the year on loan at Barrow Raiders, and finished it as a Super League champion.

Back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time, four players in the Super League Dream Team, a comfortable semi-final win over Leigh and the triumph at Old Trafford. Stand-off superstar French, who could have also made the Dream Team despite missing a period of the season due to injury, also made history by becoming the first player to win Player of the Match in every final, picking up the Betfred Bill Ashurst Medal, Lance Todd Trophy, and named the inaugural winner of the Rob Burrow Award at the Grand Final.

There aren't enough words in this column template to write every story on the journey - but it has certainly been a year we will all remember.