Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old became the first non-British player of the Super League era to receive the iconic jersey ahead of 2024, and is living up to the hype in the early stages of the season.

He played a massive part in the record-equalling win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, an encounter that will live long in the memory, with a 80 minute performance against his former NRL club.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaide Ellis in action against Huddersfield Giants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian, who predominantly featured as a prop following his arrival to the DW Stadium back in 2022, has been mixing his skills well so far in 2024.

He still carries the ball strong, including 94 metres against Huddersfield Giants, the second-best forward behind Luke Thompson, and 123 against Castleford Tigers, and blends it with his ball-playing abilities.

Ellis has one of the best to learn from within the coaching staff in former captain Sean O’Loughlin - with his superb pass to Dan Sarginson against St Helens back in 2014 recently doing the rounds on social media following Leeds’ Cam Smith’s effort against Catalans Dragons to send Ash Handley over.

The new loose forward has also led the way in defence alongside rising star Brad O’Neill, who has played an influential role in Wigan’s winning start to 2024, including his own effort against a huge Penrith Panthers pack that have dominated the competition down under across the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors pair have certainly been the stand-outs of the season so far, while it was also great to see Tom Forber and Tiaki Chan given their chance in round three against Ian Watson’s side.

New recruit Chan, signed from the Dragons ahead of 2024, was a late replacement for Liam Byrne. The Ireland international withdrew due to a hip injury after being named, while hooker Forber replaced Kruise Leeming on the interchange bench.

The pair look likely to get more minutes in the capital this Saturday against Super League newcomers London Broncos, while Junior Nsemba’s inclusion in the 21-man squad is a welcomed sight following his off-season surgery.

And either Zach Eckersley or Jacob Douglas look to be getting their shot on the wing in replacement for Liam Marshall, who drops out of the 21-man squad. Potentially a sign of the game’s new match limiting minutes, with outside-backs over the age of 22 limited to 30 full game equivalents in a 12-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both youngsters featured during the club’s pre-season schedule against Wakefield and Hull FC, while a call-up for Douglas would see the winger make his first-team debut.

Eckersley may just be ahead on the pecking order, having been one of seven debutants, including Forber, to feature against Hull KR in August 2022.