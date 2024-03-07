Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas named in Wigan's squad to take on London Broncos

Matt Peet has made two changes to his Wigan Warriors squad ahead of the trip to face London Broncos on Saturday for Super League round four.
By Josh McAllister
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT
Junior Nsemba has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad to travel to London Broncos
Junior Nsemba has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad to travel to London Broncos

Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas have been named in the 21-man squad, replacing Liam Marshall and Liam Byrne.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives his verdict on impressive start by forward

24-year-old Byrne was a late withdrawal ahead of last week’s fixture with Huddersfield Giants due to a hip injury and was replaced on the bench by Tiaki Chan for his competitive debut.

Back-rower Nsemba, 19, had surgery during the off-season on a meniscal repair but could make his return at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A call-up for winger Douglas would mark his first-team debut, having been promoted to the senior squad in January 2023.

Outside-back Zach Eckersley has also been named, having featured for the club during their pre-season schedule alongside fellow academy product Douglas.

21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, French, Smith, O’Neill, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond.

