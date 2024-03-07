Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas named in Wigan's squad to take on London Broncos
Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas have been named in the 21-man squad, replacing Liam Marshall and Liam Byrne.
24-year-old Byrne was a late withdrawal ahead of last week’s fixture with Huddersfield Giants due to a hip injury and was replaced on the bench by Tiaki Chan for his competitive debut.
Back-rower Nsemba, 19, had surgery during the off-season on a meniscal repair but could make his return at Cherry Red Records Stadium.
A call-up for winger Douglas would mark his first-team debut, having been promoted to the senior squad in January 2023.
Outside-back Zach Eckersley has also been named, having featured for the club during their pre-season schedule alongside fellow academy product Douglas.
21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, French, Smith, O’Neill, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber, Douglas, Farrimond.