Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas named in Wigan's squad to take on London Broncos

Junior Nsemba has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad to travel to London Broncos

Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas have been named in the 21-man squad, replacing Liam Marshall and Liam Byrne.

24-year-old Byrne was a late withdrawal ahead of last week’s fixture with Huddersfield Giants due to a hip injury and was replaced on the bench by Tiaki Chan for his competitive debut.

Back-rower Nsemba, 19, had surgery during the off-season on a meniscal repair but could make his return at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A call-up for winger Douglas would mark his first-team debut, having been promoted to the senior squad in January 2023.

Outside-back Zach Eckersley has also been named, having featured for the club during their pre-season schedule alongside fellow academy product Douglas.