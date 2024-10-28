With rugby league completed in Wigan for the season - as England’s remaining Test against Samoa heads to Leeds - it’s now a fitting time to reflect on the Warriors’ campaign, starting with the signing of the year.

Matt Peet added six fresh faces to his squad ahead of the new campaign - with Luke Thompson proving to be the signing of 2024 across the whole competition.

The front-rower returned to England following four years hampered by injuries in the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs, limited to just 42 appearances overall - including just four in his final campaign due to a long-term blow.

Thompson had offers to remain in Australia, but opted to sign a four-year deal with the Cherry and Whites to return to the Super League competition, having previously enjoyed success with St Helens, including winning the 2019 Harry Sunderland Trophy.

With a point to prove, Thompson produced an awe-inspiring campaign back in Super League and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the Brick Community Stadium.

He missed just three games all season - forced to watch February’s World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers from the sidelines due to a head injury - with a total of 31 appearances in all competitions.

Thompson started in the front-row in each and every one of those fixtures, displaying impressive fitness levels with big minutes on the field, helping to lay the platform for the likes of Bevan French and Jai Field to produce their magic.

He was once again an influential figure in the Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford, with 76 minutes of action that boasted the third-most metres at 171 from 17 carries. That also included 76 post-contact metres, only beaten by Ryan Hall’s likewise mighty effort of 103.

The 29-year-old was deservedly named in the 2024 Super League Dream for a third time, alongside team-mates Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall and Junior Nsemba, and came third for Wigan’s players’ player of the year at the club’s end of season gala dinner.

He capped off a fine campaign with an inclusion in the England squad for the Test series against 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa, hoping to win another international cap in Leeds after missing the first match due to suspension.

Hull KR trio Jai Whitbread, Niall Evalds and Peta Hiku, Salford’s Nene Macdonald and Leeds’ Brodie Croft all other eye-catching signings across the season, but no-nonsense big-hitting Thompson tops the list.

Additionally, special mention goes to unsung hero Patrick Mago, who finished the year as Wigan’s only ever-present player with 34 appearances.

31 of those came from the interchange bench, with the powerhouse forward regularly making an impact in whatever time he was given on the field - including a mighty 14-minute stint in the 24-20 win over Hull KR to be crowned the official player of the match.

Wigan’s pack proved to be one of, if not the best in the business with Ethan Havard also enjoying one of his finest seasons to date in his first season in the number eight shirt. Kaide Ellis, Mike Cooper, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Young Super League Player of the Year Nsemba and captain Liam Farrell also played huge parts in a dominant pack across 2024.