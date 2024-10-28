Wigan’s Ethan Havard won his second England cap against Samoa fresh from lifting the Super League title at Old Trafford to continue a stunning season for the prop forward.

The 24-year-old started in the front-row for the first of two international Test matches as Shaun Wane’s outfit claimed a 34-18 win at the Brick Community Stadium, just two weeks after the Warriors academy product played an influential role at the Theatre of Dreams to complete a historic Grand Slam.

Wigan enjoyed well-deserved celebrations after being crowned champions for the second consecutive season, before Havard headed into the international camp to prepare for the home Test series against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

Ethan Havard won his second England cap against Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium

“We had a bit of fancy dress and had a good laugh, all the boys getting around each other,” Havard said of the Grand Final celebrations.

“It was a nice way to cap off a good year. I dressed up as Top Gun, it was a good do with the lads.

“We had a few days off after the Grand Final, I looked after myself, got the body right and rolled into the England camp feeling good. It’s a nice end to the season.”

Havard enjoyed one of his finest seasons to date in his first campaign in Wigan’s number eight shirt - missing just one game after returning in April from a long-term hamstring injury for 23 appearances in all competitions.

And the Wigan St Patricks junior insists there’s still more to come from his performances, having developed a mighty combination with fellow starting prop Luke Thompson in cherry and white throughout 2024.

“It’s been a positive season for me. I still think there’s a lot in me though, I keep striving for better,” Havard continued.

“I’m enjoying my rugby, enjoying being fit and healthy and I’m looking forward to next week now.”

Havard impressed again with two solid stints in the first Test victory over the Samoans, lining up alongside Matty Lees with Mike McMeeken and Tom Burgess on the bench. It marked his second England appearance after making a try-scoring debut in the 64-0 mid-season win over France last year.

Despite their six-try display in Wigan, Havard echoed the thoughts of head coach Wane and believes there’s still improvement in the England side ahead of the second and final Test in Leeds on Saturday.

Captain George Williams was inspirational in the victory, leading England in his hometown, and was well supported by the likes of Daryl Clark and Herbie Farnworth, the Dolphins centre who missed last autumn’s series whitewash over Tonga due to injury.

“It means a lot to us to get this win,” Havard said. “I thought we performed well but I think there’s more in us for next week.

“I know that we’ll definitely take it up another level next week after a few more sessions together.

“We’ll take out a few of those errors and look for a good performance. But we know that Samoa will be coming hard again, so it’ll be a good clash.

“I thought we dealt with some of their strike players pretty well, but I do think there’s another gear in us yet.”