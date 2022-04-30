COMPETITION: Win tickets for the Challenge Cup semi-final tie between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

The Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens kicks things off at midday, followed by the clash between old rivals Wigan Warriors and St Helens in the first men’s semi final (2.30pm), and last but not least Huddersfield Giants facing Hull KR (5.15pm).

To win two tickets for all three games, just answer the following question:

Where will the Betfred Men’s Challenge Cup Final be staged for the first time on Saturday 28 May?

Wigan take on St Helens at Elland Road in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup

Send your answers with your name and address to [email protected]

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday evening, and the winner will be contacted on Wednesday.