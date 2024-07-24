Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is your chance to win tickets to this year’s Super League Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

All 12 Super League clubs will head to the home of Leeds United across the weekend of August 17-18, with Wigan Warriors to face rivals St Helens on the Saturday at 5:00pm.

Hull FC and London Broncos will kick-off the weekend of action from 2:30pm, with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos closing the opening day in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at this year's Magic Weekend at Elland Road

Leigh Leopards will take on Salford Red Devils to open Sunday, followed by Catalans Dragons versus Hull KR while Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers will conclude the epic weekend of rugby league action.

This is your chance to win a pair of tickets to this year’s full weekend.

To enter, simply answer the following question by emailing [email protected].

How many times have Wigan Warriors and St Helens played each other at Magic Weekend?

Competition closes Monday, August 5, at midday. Winners will be contacted shortly after. Good luck!

12 teams, two days, one EPIC event. Join the party at Elland Road in the height of Summer, with six huge Super League clashes all hosted from the same stadium on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 of August.

Adult tickets start at just £30 for the day, with season ticket holders receiving a further 50% off when they purchase directly from their Super League club. Alternatively fans can purchase tickets from www.superleague.co.uk/tickets/magic-weekend.