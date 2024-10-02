Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of his side’s Super League semi-final battle against Leigh Leopards.

A number of topics were discussed after a busy few weeks for the Warriors, with a selection of the highlights below.

Junior Nsemba’s new six-year deal

Young star Junior Nsemba recently secured his long-term future with a new six-year deal at the club, until the end of 2030.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet discussed a range of topics with the media this week

The towering back-rower has also been nominated for Young Super League Player of the Year, after being named as the youngest member in this year’s Dream Team.

“He’s a really important part of this group, and has been for a couple of years now.

“He’s got a great attitude and a great work ethic. His performances this year have been super impressive, and what’s been good about him is that he’s improving all the time.

“He works so hard with the coaches and is working hard on trying to improve elements of his game. Willie Isa and Liam Farrell have played big roles there.

“His family should be really proud of him, for what he’s doing on the field, and the way he’s conducting himself around the club and in the community as well.

“He really is a player and a person we intend to build around for the next however many years.”

Early squad news

Having missed the ultimate game of the regular season against Salford Red Devils, winger Abbas Miski is expected to play against the Leopards, with Peet admitting there wouldn’t be too much changes to his 21-man squad.

Mike Cooper announces retirement

Veteran prop Mike Cooper recently announced his retirement from the game, aged 36, due to medical advice.

The England international did not play again after failing a head injury assessment against Leigh in July.

“It is sad that he doesn’t get to go out on his own terms.

“But it’s positive that the game is doing the right thing, and Mike has understood that and has been intelligent about that because of the way players are educated these days.

“I think the overriding sense at the club is one of pride and satisfaction of the career that Mike has had. He’s been one of the outstanding front-rowers of the last decade.

"Everything he achieved at Warrington, St George Illawarra Dragons and representing England, and he’s had a big contribution here. Some of those wins that we talk about that has helped us get to this point, he’s been a major part of, particularly the World Club Challenge. He was a big leader on and off the field.”

Academy Grand Final winners and the extra mile effort

Wigan Warriors were crowned Academy champions last week following their 15-12 Grand Final victory over rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It marked the club’s first Academy title since 2019.

“I was made up with that win. I understand what it means to the players, particularly after what happened last year. I’m made up for Shane Eccles, John Duffy and the rest of the staff.

“We listened to the game on the radio down in Bath, which was very tense. And everyone I’ve spoken to and watching it since, it was a great advert for academy rugby and St Helens more than played their part in that in difficult conditions.

“And then the fact that half of that team jumped on a mini bus from Leigh and arrived in Bath at 3:30am and were on the training field at 10:30am. It was good, we needed them to do that.

“It probably wasn't the celebration they envisaged. They added to our week down there and our training sessions and it was a necessary sacrifice that they all made, and the coaching staff, and I’ll never forget that from them.”

Looking ahead to semi-final battle against Leigh Leopards

The reigning champions will host local rivals Leigh Leopards for a spot at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.

“I think we’re in a good place.

“We had a good week’s training last week, got some hard work done and managed to rest up over the weekend.

“It’s a privilege to be in the semi-final, and it’s one we’re looking forward to against a great team in Leigh.

“I’m expecting an intense game.

“They’re a well-balanced team, and ever since Lammy (Adrian Lam) took over there, they play with the right level of physicality and they’ve got some class ball players and great athletes.

“Semi-finals are always huge challenges. Both teams will have that desperation to try to get what they feel they deserve, and it brings pressure, an intensity, and I think the quality of Leigh only heightens that level of competition.”