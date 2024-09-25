Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski believes the huge new long-term contract for Junior Nsemba is a ‘monumental retention’ for both the club and Super League.

The 20-year-old superstar has penned a new six-year deal at the Brick Community Stadium, securing his long-term future until the end of 2030.

Nsemba has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season for the Cherry and Whites, which has included a first England call-up to Shaun Wane’s extended squad for the forthcoming series against Samoa, and he was the youngest member named in this year’s Super League Dream Team alongside three of his Wigan team-mates.

Junior Nsemba has signed a new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

His honours already include two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup, with nine tries in 42 senior appearances, with the Wigan St Judes amateur having progressed through the club’s world-famous youth system.

On the new deal, CEO Radlinski said: “The retention of Junior for Wigan and the Super League is monumental.

“Junior is arguably one of the most talked-about players in the World right now.

“His physical presence and athleticism make him a dominant force on the field. While he's already being compared to some of the greatest to have ever played the game, it's important to remember that he's still at the beginning of his journey.

“We’re thrilled that he’s committed to our club for another six years, and we're all incredibly excited about him realising his potential.”

In 2024, Nsemba has made 22 Super League appearances to date with seven tries - with an outstanding season in the back-row in the absence of Willie Isa.

His performances in 2023, including his first career try in an 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, saw him rewarded with a four-year contract at the time.

On his new six-year deal, Nsemba commented: “First of all I’d like to thank Distinct Rugby for making this happen. I’d also like to thank my parents for guiding me in the right direction. Signing this contract is amazing and being able to play in front of the Wigan fans and for my hometown club for another six years is incredible.

“This year was just the start and I can’t wait to see what the next years bring.”