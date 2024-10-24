Conor McGregor throws support behind Wigan Warriors and historic Las Vegas trip
The Cherry and Whites will play their home game against Sam Burgess’ outfit in Sin City, as part of a rugby league quadruple-header in the United States alongside two NRL matches, and the international clash between England Women and the current world champions Australian Jillaroos.
One of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, McGregor, who made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to hold championships in two weight classes simultaneously, shared his support for Wigan via video, posted by the 2024 Grand Slam champions.
The 36-year-old Irish mixed martial artist, with a record of 22-6-0, said: “What’s up Wigan Warriors, it’s the notorious Conor McGregor. Giving you guys a big shout out and a huge congratulations on your scheduled date at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
“I’m trying to book a fight in there and you are already getting a match booked, so fair play. Congratulations, and if I’m around, which I very well might be, I’ll drop in.
"Good luck with the event and I hope it’s a big success.”
As part of the festival of rugby league next March, Canberra Raiders will take on New Zealand Warriors, while four-peat NRL champions Penrith Panthers face Cronulla Sharks.
The week’s activities will start from Wednesday, February 26, with a huge crowd expected at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
