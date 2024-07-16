Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors legend Dean Bell has shared his delight at the news that Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will join the NRL in Las Vegas next March.

The two Super League giants will form part of a quadruple-header next year alongside two NRL clashes and a women’s international fixture between England and world champions Australia.

NRL kings Penrith Panthers will take on Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders will do battle with New Zealand Warriors at the epic Allegiant Stadium on March 1, with plenty of Wigan Warriors supporters having already secured their place to be at the huge event next year.

Bell, who won seven Challenge Cups, six Championships, two Premierships, four Regal Trophies and four Lancashire Cups across a decorated career with Wigan, admits he is thrilled that the Super League competition will be on the same stage as the NRL next year thanks to the work of Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, as well as his Warrington counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick.

The former captain, now 62, said: “Rugby league in the world is not just about the NRL – the Super League has got to stand up for itself.

“Look at the vision of Kris Radlinski and what he’s done to get this game.

“It will showcase to the world that Super League is a really good game and it should be involved in anything that goes on in rugby league in the world.

“I’ve never been to Las Vegas; I’ve always wanted to go. I've got a foot in both camps, involved in the Warriors in New Zealand and in Wigan. I’ll leave it up to some marketing expert to create something to get me to go, as I’d love to be there!”

Next year’s fixture will mark the first time Super League has been played on US soil, while Bell, who was named Man of Steel in 1992, played in the historic exhibition match between Wigan and Warrington at the Milwaukee County Stadium 35 years ago.

Wigan famously won the ‘Great American Challenge’ fixture 12-5 in June 1989, with more than 17,000 in attendance to watch the clash.

‘Mean Dean’ Bell, who was back in Wigan last week to be a part of the latest Loch Lomond Legends night, as well as guest of honour for the derby at The Brick Community Stadium, added: “I was there in the Milwaukee game; it was an exhibition game. There wasn’t too much on the line, but it’s a game and you turn up ready to play.

“It was a strange experience, we arrived and it was on a baseball field and the third base was in the middle of the field.

“Most people don’t know what those bases are like, but I can tell you they’re like concrete, so there was no way we could have played on that sort of pitch.

“They had to narrow the pitch. Wigan and Warrington are always physical games anyway, so to say it was a tough, bruising game is probably an understatement!”