Coverage confirmed for Challenge Cup second round, including Orrell St James

Wigan community club Orrell St James will once again feature on The Sportsman for their Challenge Cup second round tie with York Acorn.

The North West Men’s League champions progressed through to the next round of the prestigious competition following a 20-4 win over St Helens-based Haresfinch in front of the cameras on Sunday.

Sean McHugh’s side take on National Conference League Premier club York Acorn on Sunday, January 28, once again on The Sportsman from 2:00pm.

Meanwhile, Leigh Miners Rangers versus Stanningley is coming to BBC iPlayer on 24 hours prior, as BBC Sport continues its live coverage of the 2024 competition.

Former Wigan Warriors winger and current Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley made the draws for the first and second rounds last month live on BBC Radio Manchester.

Challenge Cup Round Two fixtures (Saturday 27 January unless stated)

Clock Face Miners v Siddal (KO 1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull (KO 1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC (KO 2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Oulton Raiders (KO 5pm TBC)

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets (KO 2pm)

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley (KO 12.30pm)

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles (KO 2pm)

Orrell St James v York Acorn (Sunday 28 January, KO 2pm)

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders (Sunday 28 January KO 12.30pm TBC)

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield (KO 2pm)