Former Warriors youngster becomes latest to join Sean Long's Oldham following successful trial

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer has become the latest to join Sean Long’s Oldham squad following a successful trial with the ambitious League 1 club.

Having linked up with the club last November, the outside-back has been successful in earning a contract for the 2024 campaign with a one-year deal.

The full-back or winger came through the ranks at Wigan, but did not make a senior appearance before his career saw him sign with Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2021 Championship campaign.

Ex-Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer has joined Sean Long's Oldham

He later joined Rochdale Hornets on loan before making the permanent move to the Crown Oil Arena, scoring 28 tries in 44 appearances across two seasons.

His efforts saw him nominated for League 1 young player of the year award in 2022 – missing out to Swinton Lions hooker George Roby.

Head coach Long, who takes charge of Oldham for the first time ahead of 2024, has been impressed by the attitude of the Leigh Miners Rangers amateur, with the option to extend his contract for 2025.

“Cian came to us off his own back because he wanted to be a part of what we are building here,” said 47-year-old Long.

“He has been training with us for nothing, but he backed himself and it has paid off.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he applies himself in training, he just gets on with the work.

“His attitude deserves a contract and he’s a likeable lad as well.”

Tyrer, who played 40 minutes in the Boxing Day 46-10 friendly win over Keighley, added: “I’m buzzing.

“I’ve been here a few months and I’ve really enjoyed it. Everybody has settled in and we’ve become mates really quick – I just can’t wait for the season to start.

“My first goal was to get a contract and now I want to focus on establishing myself in the team each week and hopefully we can win some silverware too.