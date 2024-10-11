Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darts star Joe Cullen has thrown his support behind Wigan Warriors ahead of their Super League Grand Final showdown in a hilarious Sky Sports interview.

The 35-year-old, who actually hails from Bradford, defeated Daryl Gurney 3-2 at the World Grand Prix in Leicester on Thursday for a place in the last eight.

The World No. 19 has set up a quarter-final match with Dimitri Van den Bergh on Friday - but admits he’s in a win-win situation with tickets for Saturday’s Old Trafford match between Wigan and Hull KR.

He told Sky Sports after defeating Michael van Gerwen conqueror Gurney: “I’m a massive Wigan Warriors fan. I’ve got six tickets for the Grand Final this Saturday, so if I lose tomorrow (Friday), I’m going to that.

“If I win, great, I’ll watch it on my phone in the back room. The way I see it, it’s a win-win situation.

“Come on Wigan!”

The Yorkshireman also shared on social media: “Absolutely buzzing to make the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix.

Joe Cullen defeated Daryl Gurney for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix darts at Mattioli Arena

“Worst case scenario, I get to see Wigan in the Grand Final on Saturday, so it's happy days regardless.”

Cullen has banked at least £25,000 by reaching Friday’s stage of the competition, while his beloved Wigan Warriors look to complete a quadruple of trophies in a calendar year against Hull KR.

The Yorkshireman defeated Chris Dobey 2-1 in the first round, and could take on the winner of Mike De Decker versus James Wade on Saturday if successful.

The final for the The World Grand Prix, an annual PDC tournament that was founded in 1998, will take place on Sunday evening.