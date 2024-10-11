Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come Saturday, Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree knows every neutral’s second-favourite team will be Hull KR when they take on Matt Peet’s reigning champions at Old Trafford.

The England international is preparing to be the enemy at Super League’s showcase event in Manchester, with many rugby league supporters hoping a new name can be added to the title - while the Warriors bid to make it their seventh in the modern era.

Saturday marks Hull KR’s first Super League Grand Final appearance, while the Cherry and Whites are 80 minutes away from back-to-back success - and a historic quadruple in a calendar year!

Tyler Dupree wants to to be a part of a lasting legacy at Wigan Warriors

“I don’t think anybody wants us to win it again; they want to see a new name on the trophy and that’s fair enough,” Dupree admits.

“But we’ll keep to ourselves, nothing from the outside will impact us and we’ll focus on the job.”

A win would mark an extraordinary quadruple for Matt Peet’s Warriors, with no team in Super League history having achieved the incredible feat before.

Prop Dupree has won every trophy available since making the move from Salford Red Devils midway through last season - currently on five successive triumphs – and has the long-term goals of leaving a legacy at the Brick Community Stadium, with constant reminders of the club’s successes of the past.

“It’s great to go back to Old Trafford again and have the chance to do it twice,” the 24-year-old continued, having started in the front-row in last year’s 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons.

“I think more of the history side of things is spoken about. We’re all here to create history and we’ve got a great group here that want to be a part of Wigan’s history for a long time.

“You go around the place and you’re reminded of what’s been before you and you’re inspired to be a part of that.

“In a couple of years, I want to be one of the ones where kids are saying, ‘Tyler Dupree used to play here!’.

“I want to be known for being a part of a team that has dominated. It would be a great accolade for us as a team.”