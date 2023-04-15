News you can trust since 1853
Daryl Powell reflects on Warrington Wolves' defeat to Wigan Warriors- and shares his views on the video referee's try decisions

Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Powell says Wigan Warriors deserved their victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break, to help Matty Peet’s side claim a 13-6 win.

Powell believes there were a few factors behind Warrington’s “disappointing” display, as they were defeated for the first time this season.

“It was really tough conditions, and Wigan played them better than us,” he said.

“Harry Smith kicked really well- they dominated territory.

“We were nowhere near as good as we wanted to be.

“I don’t think we ever played a smart game of wet weather rugby league.

“There were some real lessons for us to learn, and we will be a better team for it.

“It was a close game, but they deserved to win.

“It was a great crowd, the place was buzzing.

“We clearly wanted to give our fans a better night than that, but sometimes a team rocks up and just plays better than you.

“It was disappointing, we were poor.

“Every team loses games, so how you respond to that is key.”

O’Neill’s try was initially not given, before the on-field decision was overturned by the video referee.

Meanwhile, Warrington had a couple of tries ruled out towards the end of the match, with Powell left unsure as to why one didn’t stand.

“I thought Brad O’Neill had bounced it at the time,” he added.

“If you slow them down, well you know.

“I think the video referee will have a couple of questions to answer tonight because I thought Greg Minikin’s try was a try.

“I’ll have a good look when I get home; I don’t think it changes the result.

“I would say Wigan were deserving winners, but if you have a video referee it’s important that they get them right.

“There’s arguments, if they start getting them wrong all of the time then there’s hardly any point having them.

“It’s always going to be contentious unless it’s cricket.

“It is what it is, we live to fight another day and move on.

“If everyone learns from it then we’re alright.”

