Daryl Powell rues Warrington Wolves' errors in the Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Wigan Warriors

Daryl Powell says it was “complete carnage” from Warrington Wolves in their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

Matty Peet’s side produced a 14-12 victory over Wire to progress to the next round of the competition, despite playing the majority of the game with 12-men after Kaide Ellis’ red card in the seventh minute.

Powell states errors throughout the match proved costly for Warrington, who have now lost three of their last four games.

"At half time I thought, ‘what have we done to ourselves,’” he said.

Daryl PowellDaryl Powell
Daryl Powell
"It was absolutely crazy and complete carnage.

"We had eight errors in the first half and four play the ball in Wigan’s 20, so good luck with that.

"We were dropping the ball consistently, trying to chase a 12-man team.

"We tried to calm the boys down at the break because it had been our worst half of football.

"Then, we made two errors at the start of the second half.

"It was nonsensical what we were trying to do.

"Throughout all that carnage, we were a forward pass away from winning the game.

"It was a really poor performance and so disappointing that we didn’t capitalise a pretty big opportunity.

“I thought Wigan worked exceptionally hard and kept us out on numerous occasions, but we just kept making errors.

"It was a performance you want to put in the bin and never do again.”

Wigan’s victory over the Wolves at the DW Stadium sets up a semi-final tie against Hull KR in July.

