David Stephenson: Wigan World Club Challenge winner dies at the age of 63
Former Wigan Warriors centre David Stephenson has died at the age of 63.
The Great Britain international switched codes to rugby league in 1979.
After representing Salford for three years, he joined Wigan, where he made an instant impact, scoring a brace on his debut against St Helens.
He won 12 trophies during his time at Central Park, including the World Club Challenge in 1987, in which he converted four goal kicks to help his side beat Manly.
In total, he scored 71 tries and kicked 286 goals in his seven seasons in cherry and white.
His former teammate Shaun Wane said: “This news has made me so sad. Dave Stephenson looked after me as a young kid as I was getting into the first team at Wigan.
“I will never forget the way he treated people no matter who you were, he made everyone feel special. He was a really good bloke.”