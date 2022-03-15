The Great Britain international switched codes to rugby league in 1979.

After representing Salford for three years, he joined Wigan, where he made an instant impact, scoring a brace on his debut against St Helens.

He won 12 trophies during his time at Central Park, including the World Club Challenge in 1987, in which he converted four goal kicks to help his side beat Manly.

David Stephenson has died at the age of 63

In total, he scored 71 tries and kicked 286 goals in his seven seasons in cherry and white.

His former teammate Shaun Wane said: “This news has made me so sad. Dave Stephenson looked after me as a young kid as I was getting into the first team at Wigan.

“I will never forget the way he treated people no matter who you were, he made everyone feel special. He was a really good bloke.”

Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, added: “Another iconic figure in our Club’s history has passed away. None of us who were will ever forget that night against Manly when David scored all the points.

“He appeared such a cool guy who inspired many kids to play the sport. Rest in peace mate.”