Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Salford Red Devils to be broadcast on Premier Sports
Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup tie against Salford Red Devils will be shown live on Premier Sports.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 1:32 pm
The sixth round tie will take place on Friday March 25 at the DW Stadium, with the game kicking off at 7.35pm.
Wigan have won the Challenge Cup on 19 occasions, with the last coming in 2013, while Salford have only lifted the trophy once, with that coming in 1938.
The final of this year’s competition takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.