Denis Betts has been included in a shortlist of three for the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year award.

The 55-year-old is in his debut season in charge of Wigan Warriors Women, finishing the regular campaign in fourth spot to set up a semi-final derby against St Helens for a place in the Grand Final.

Betts, who made more than 350 appearances for Wigan across a decorated career, also guided the Women’s outfit to their first piece of silverware since 2018, lifting the Women’s Nines trophy in July.

Former Wigan coach, now in charge of Barrow Raiders, Amanda Wilkinson has also been nominated alongside St Helens boss Matty Smith, who won the double as a player with the Warriors in 2013.

Barrow ended their first season in the top flight in fifth, while Saints lifted the Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley, as well as winning the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield.

Meanwhile, Wigan duo Isabel Rowe and Eva Hunter have been nominated for Young Player of the Year, alongside Leeds middle Bella Sykes.

Criteria for the Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year are slightly different to the men’s equivalent, as only players who were 19 and younger at the start of 2024 are considered, recognising the younger average age of players in the Women’s game.

St Helens scrum-half Faye Gaskin, York Valkyrie’s Georgie Hetherington and 21-year-old Lucy Murray of Leeds Rhinos have been nominated for the Woman of Steel trophy.

The winners will be crowned at rugby league’s biggest and most inclusive awards night in Leeds on Tuesday, October 8 – two days after the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final.