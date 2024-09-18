Denis Betts confident Wigan Warriors Women will compete with Super League leaders Saints in semi-final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Denis Betts says he is confident that Wigan Warriors Women will ‘turn up and be competitive’ against League Leaders’ Shield winners St Helens with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.

The two teams will meet this Sunday, September 22, at the Totally Wicked Stadium with just 80 minutes between Wigan and their first Women’s Super League Grand Final appearance since 2018 - having won the title that year under former coach Amanda Wilkinson.

Matty Smith’s Saints finished the regular season at the top of the table, having lost just once all year, and also lifted the Challenge Cup trophy at Wembley with a win over Leeds Rhinos, who face York Valkyrie in the other semi-final tie.

Wigan Warriors will take on St Helens in the Betfred Women's Super League semi-finals

It will be the third edition of the derby in 2024, with just four points between the two sides last time out with St Helens picking up a 16-12 victory at the Brick Community Stadium, as part of a double-header alongside Matt Peet’s Men’s outfit in July.

Previewing Sunday’s tie, Betts said: “I’m confident in the girls to turn up and be competitive; it’s one of the things we’ve talked about all year.

“The one thing I asked of them at the start of the year was to be competitive, show me their effort levels and to work really hard for the team.

“We managed to pick up a win against York, but we’re a bit disappointed that we haven’t managed to pick up another win against one of those top sides.

“We’re doing some things well, but we’ve not been able to use that competitiveness and stay close against those top sides just to sneak a win or give ourselves the confidence to go that next step.

“We’ve not talked about winning things or being at the top of the tree, but that’s what our ambitions are. To get into a Grand Final this year would be a massive achievement for the group.

“We’ve brought in a lot of younger players and we’ve progressed because we’ve worked really hard. To go to Saints and to get a result would be fantastic, and a real boost in the arm for the girls.”